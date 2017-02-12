Kevin Durant winds up eating at Oklahoma City steakhouse after all

Kevin Durant was not deterred by the fact that his reported attempts to privately book an Oklahoma City steakhouse were rebuffed.

Durant was spotted at the Mahogany Prime Steakhouse after Saturday night’s win over the Thunder – the same restaurant whose proprietor claimed to have rejected Durant’s attempts to privately rent out the place.

Kevin Durant is eating dinner at Mahogany after all. pic.twitter.com/c6zeZECEjd — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) February 12, 2017

The manager said Durant is always welcome. Just the Warriors renting out the entire place was not. https://t.co/kntCPV9Zi3 — Royce Young (@royceyoung) February 12, 2017

Well, Durant is apparently a fan of the place, and he wasn’t going to let a silly thing like this deter him from eating there. He just couldn’t bring the entire team with him. As was correctly noted, he was never unwelcome.