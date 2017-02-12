Ad Unit
Sunday, February 12, 2017

Kevin Durant winds up eating at Oklahoma City steakhouse after all

February 12, 2017
by Grey Papke

Kevin Durant Warriors

Kevin Durant was not deterred by the fact that his reported attempts to privately book an Oklahoma City steakhouse were rebuffed.

Durant was spotted at the Mahogany Prime Steakhouse after Saturday night’s win over the Thunder – the same restaurant whose proprietor claimed to have rejected Durant’s attempts to privately rent out the place.

Well, Durant is apparently a fan of the place, and he wasn’t going to let a silly thing like this deter him from eating there. He just couldn’t bring the entire team with him. As was correctly noted, he was never unwelcome.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus