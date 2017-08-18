Kevin Durant fires back after being called out by Britt McHenry

Britt McHenry does not agree with Kevin Durant’s decision to skip the Golden State Warriors’ upcoming trip to the White House, but Durant clearly doesn’t care what the former ESPN reporter has to say.

Earlier this week, Durant revealed that he will not visit the White Houst with his team because he doesn’t “respect who’s in office right now.” On Friday, McHenry tweeted that she believes celebrity athletes like Durant should be using their status to meet with leaders like Donald Trump to discuss differences.

If issue (fairly) is divisiveness in the USA, then use celebrity & platform to come together. Great leaders meet, not shun invitations to WH — Britt McHenry (@BrittMcHenry) August 18, 2017

Durant, who has never been one to shy away from criticism on social media, fired back at McHenry.

boo hoo. Sad story…..keep tellin me more — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) August 18, 2017

McHenry is a proud conservative, and she has become more outspoken since she was laid off by ESPN. She even hinted that she believes some of her political opinions contributed to ESPN’s decision to let her go.

Since leaving ESPN, McHenry has embraced creating controversy. While she said her infamous rant against a parking lot attendant going viral had serious effects on her mental and physical health, she recently admitted she enjoys using her popularity (or lack thereof) to spark debates.