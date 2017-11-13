Kevin Durant has funny exchange with reporter who said Draymond Green ‘hollered’ at him

The Kevin Durant-Draymond Green relationship is the gift that keeps giving.

Speaking before the Golden State Warriors played the Orlando Magic on Monday, Durant was asked about a “heated exchange” that he and Green had when they were in Sacramento last season. The reporter who asked the question said that Green ‘hollered’ at Durant to which the former MVP laughed and said, “We grown men, ain’t nobody hollering at me.” The reporter then asked what word Durant would use to describe the exchange instead.

“Well, we motherf—ed each other,” replied Durant, per Sam Hustis of KNBR.

In fairness, Green said at the time that he intentionally went after Durant for motivation. It sounds like Durant remembers the exchange as a bit more than motivational however, and it made for quite the funny moment on Monday.