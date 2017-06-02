Kevin Durant on supposed Game 1 beef with Rihanna: ‘I don’t even remember’

Of all the people Kevin Durant could have had beef with during Game 1 of the NBA Finals, no one would have guessed he would get into it with Rihanna. Social media says that’s exactly what happened, but Durant is pleading the fifth.

After it appeared Rihanna, a Cavaliers fan, heckled Durant a few times while sitting courtside Thursday night, Durant was asked if he stared the music icon down after draining a 3-pointer. He rolled his eyes before responding.

Kevin Durant denies getting into it with Rihanna pic.twitter.com/4dm2z5mG4K — gifdsports (@gifdsports) June 2, 2017

“I don’t even remember,” the Warriors star said. “I don’t get into that. I’m cool. Have fun with that.”

Rihanna was obviously unhappy that her team was dominated by Golden State, and it appeared she yelled “BRICK!” (video here) on one of Durant’s free throw attempts. Durant, who had a game-high 38 points, later drained a 3-pointer right in front of where Rihanna was sitting and appeared to turn and face her.

Looks like Kevin Durant may have stared down Rihanna after that 3-pointer pic.twitter.com/Lkf3SEQ14Z — Jordan Greer (@jordangreer42) June 2, 2017

If you remember, Rihanna created some issues in the NBA Finals between these two teams a couple years back when she drove Warriors owner Joe Lacob nuts. We can expect her back courtside for Game 2 on Sunday.