Kevin Durant wears hilarious cupcake hat

Now that he’s officially an NBA champion and a Finals MVP, Kevin Durant is letting the petty flow through this veins.

Durant attended Golden State Warriors teammate JaVale McGee’s charity softball game on Saturday wearing an apparently custom-made hat featuring a cupcake with a championship ring on top instead of a cherry.

Kevin really put a ring instead of a cherry on top of the cupcake pic.twitter.com/1GVaFNbQet — Julie Phayer (@juliephayer) June 24, 2017

Of course, the cupcake theme had been a major part of the anti-Durant rallying cry this past season thanks to this now-famous Instagram post from ex-Thunder teammate Russell Westbrook. The Oklahoma City fans also embraced it to the fullest when Durant returned to Chesapeake Energy Arena for the first time as a Warrior last February.

But with Durant now looking down at the rest of the basketball world from the top of Championship Mountain, it’s probably a good time to recall the old saying of “He who laughs last laughs best.”

H/T For The Win