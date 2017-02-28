Kevin Durant exits game vs. Wizards with knee injury, will undergo MRI (Video)

The Golden State Warriors were forced into crisis mode on Tuesday.

Early in the first quarter of the Warriors’ game against the Washington Wizards, All-Star forward Kevin Durant had to exit after suffering a left knee injury. Durant was hurt when Wizards center Marcin Gortat threw Warriors center Zaza Pachulia, who weighs 275 pounds, backwards into Durant’s legs while fighting for rebounding position.

The team announced shortly afterwards that Durant had suffered a hyperextended left knee and would not return to the game, also adding that the former MVP would have to undergo an MRI.

Kevin Durant has suffered a hyperextended left knee. He will undergo an MRI and will not return tonight. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) March 1, 2017

Durant, who missed a game against Brooklyn over the weekend with a left hand contusion, is obviously an integral part of the Warriors’ identity on both ends of the floor. Any sort of extended absence from Durant could drastically alter the landscape of the entire NBA as well.

Video via NBA Reddit