Kevin Durant implies he will stay with Warriors long term

Kevin Durant gave Warriors fans a very strong sign during Tuesday’s groundbreaking of the new Chase Center.

The Warriors broke ground on the Chase Center, which will be the team’s future home in San Francisco. The plan is to have the stadium open for the 2019-2010 season.

Durant, who signed a one-year deal with the Warriors over the summer with a player option for 2017-2018, said during the event that “it will be fun playing” at the new arena.

Kevin Durant basically makes it clear that he will re-sign with the Warriors pic.twitter.com/Q4pzMnW8dF — AP (@Ananth_Pandian) January 17, 2017

If Durant is serious about playing at the new arena, that means he will be with the Warriors for at least three more seasons.

The good news for Dubs fans is that Durant enjoys playing with the Warriors. And why wouldn’t he? Golden State is 35-6, while KD is fitting right in with his new team, averaging a team-best 25.8 points per game. He clearly isn’t bothered by some of the criticism he faced from a teammate.