Ad Unit
Thursday, July 13, 2017

Kevin Durant was reportedly in on Peyton Manning’s ESPYs joke

July 13, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

Kevin Durant may have looked angry when Peyton Manning threw a well-timed zinger his way at the ESPYs Wednesday night, but apparently the Golden State Warriors star was just putting his acting skills to work.

According to ESPN’s Chris Haynes, Durant knew the joke was coming and was simply playing his part.

We suspected that might be the case. Though Durant kept a straight face, his mother Wanda was sitting next to him laughing hysterically.

The joke wasn’t all that offensive, and Durant just won an NBA championship. How could he possibly be mad about it? It became pretty obvious that his reaction was part of the joke when he sent this tweet, but now we have confirmation.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news




Comments

comments powered by Disqus