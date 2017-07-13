Kevin Durant was reportedly in on Peyton Manning’s ESPYs joke

Kevin Durant may have looked angry when Peyton Manning threw a well-timed zinger his way at the ESPYs Wednesday night, but apparently the Golden State Warriors star was just putting his acting skills to work.

According to ESPN’s Chris Haynes, Durant knew the joke was coming and was simply playing his part.

For those interested, I'm told Kevin Durant was in on the Peyton Manning gymanistic team roast at #ESPYS2017. KD played his part well. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 13, 2017

We suspected that might be the case. Though Durant kept a straight face, his mother Wanda was sitting next to him laughing hysterically.

Kevin Durant was not feeling this Peyton Manning joke AT ALL pic.twitter.com/kdXTr2gE1E — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 13, 2017

The joke wasn’t all that offensive, and Durant just won an NBA championship. How could he possibly be mad about it? It became pretty obvious that his reaction was part of the joke when he sent this tweet, but now we have confirmation.