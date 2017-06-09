Ad Unit
Kevin Durant jaws with LeBron James (Video)

June 9, 2017
by Larry Brown

Kevin Durant and LeBron James exchanged some heated words during the third quarter of Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday.

Durant drove down the lane and went up for a layup with his team down 99-80 in the third. As he was sailing towards the basket, Kevin Love tried to defend the shot and ended up smacking KD in the head.

The play went to a review from the officials, and while the review was ongoing, Durant approached LeBron. The two exchanged words.

It looked like LeBron said to Durant, “why you talking crazy?”

Love ended up getting called for a flagrant 1 foul, while both LeBron and Durant were called for technical fouls. Durant made both of his free throws afterwards.


