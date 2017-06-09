Kevin Durant jaws with LeBron James (Video)

Kevin Durant and LeBron James exchanged some heated words during the third quarter of Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday.

Durant drove down the lane and went up for a layup with his team down 99-80 in the third. As he was sailing towards the basket, Kevin Love tried to defend the shot and ended up smacking KD in the head.

The play went to a review from the officials, and while the review was ongoing, Durant approached LeBron. The two exchanged words.

LeBron James and Kevin Durant talking. pic.twitter.com/ZeRcwRupAF — ⓂarcusD (@_MarcusD2_) June 10, 2017

It looked like LeBron said to Durant, “why you talking crazy?”

Love ended up getting called for a flagrant 1 foul, while both LeBron and Durant were called for technical fouls. Durant made both of his free throws afterwards.