Ad Unit
Wednesday, June 28, 2017

Kevin Durant laughs off Rockets’ acquisition of Chris Paul

June 28, 2017
by Grey Papke

Kevin Durant Warriors

It’s safe to say Kevin Durant is not sweating the Houston Rockets’ newly loaded backcourt.

Taunted about the pairing of Chris Paul and James Harden on Twitter, Durant’s response was fairly simple — and quite indicative of the fact that he has no fear of Houston’s new dynamic duo.

Durant isn’t going to be worried. His team found a way past LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals, so he’s not going to lose his mind over a Paul-Harden pairing, however talented it may be.

Durant has really been feeling it on Twitter lately, though. Clearly, being an NBA champion agrees with him.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news




Comments

comments powered by Disqus