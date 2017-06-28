Kevin Durant laughs off Rockets’ acquisition of Chris Paul

It’s safe to say Kevin Durant is not sweating the Houston Rockets’ newly loaded backcourt.

Taunted about the pairing of Chris Paul and James Harden on Twitter, Durant’s response was fairly simple — and quite indicative of the fact that he has no fear of Houston’s new dynamic duo.

— Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 28, 2017

Durant isn’t going to be worried. His team found a way past LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals, so he’s not going to lose his mind over a Paul-Harden pairing, however talented it may be.

Durant has really been feeling it on Twitter lately, though. Clearly, being an NBA champion agrees with him.