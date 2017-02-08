Kevin Durant says media fabricated ‘feud’ between him and Russell Westbrook

For months, Kevin Durant has listened to stories about the tension between him and Russell Westbrook. While there is no denying it exists, Durant insists much of it has been overblown by the media.

In anticipation of returning to Oklahoma City on Saturday night for the first time as a visiting player, Durant spoke with ESPN’s Marc Stein about his relationship with Westbrook. The so-called “feud” between the two, he says, was fabricated by the media.

“Early on in the season I was doing an interview with someone and I used the word ‘unselfish’ to describe my (Warriors) teammates,” Durant recalled. “Someone asked Russell if he heard what I said about being unselfish, and (the reporter) phrased the question as if I was saying the Thunder and their organization and team are selfish. Once I heard that I was like, ‘They’re trying to get in between this thing and make it bigger than what it is.’

“Obviously Russell wasn’t going to hear that interview I had about me just talking about my teammates I have now. It’s that easy for the media to twist something up and for the media to make a feud between us.”

Durant may have a point, but he was referring to a very specific instance of possible sensationalism. The truth of the matter is Westbrook has done nothing to quiet the ongoing chatter about his icy relationship with his former teammate. While you could argue that some of the things Westbrook has said and done (like wearing this outfit) were for laughs, the Thunder star made it very clear last month that he wants nothing to do with Durant.

Durant probably doesn’t have as much of an issue with Westbrook as Westbrook has with him, which makes sense. But if Durant wants to blame someone for keeping the “feud” alive, he should point the finger at both the media and Russ.