Kevin Durant has no issue with public criticism from Draymond Green

If there is any strife in the Golden State Warriors camp, they aren’t showing it publicly.

Kevin Durant said Saturday that he’s not bothered by public criticism and reactions from Draymond Green in light of the team’s collapse Friday against Memphis.

“I’ve had teammates like that before,” Durant said, via Anthony Slater of the San Jose Mercury News. “That’s a good thing, especially coming from an All-Star, a guy that’s been a huge part of this organization, part of the franchise. That’s what you need. You need that. You need someone to just be real, let us know that we’re still getting better, we’re not where we want to be, we made some mistakes.

“I’d rather have guys that care than don’t care at all.”

Durant wouldn’t even characterize his conversation with Green as an argument.

“It wasn’t an argument at all. It wasn’t a disagreement,” Durant said. “I agreed with him and I had his back, and just told to move on to the next play.”

Green displayed clear frustration on this play that led to overtime, where Golden State lost. If there are issues behind closed doors, the Warriors are certainly doing a good job handling them in-house, and Durant seems to accept the criticism.