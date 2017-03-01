Kevin Durant arrives in Oakland in wheelchair

Kevin Durant is back in Oakland a day after injuring his knee in the Golden State Warriors’ loss to the Washington Wizards. And he arrived in sad fashion.

Durant, who was diagnosed with a sprained MCL, was seen in a wheelchair upon arriving in Oakland:

The news on Durant is that he will likely miss at least a month with the sprained MCL and bone bruise, which is actually very encouraging. He will be reevaluated in a month, and there is hope he could return before the end of the regular season.

Despite that, the image of such a stud athlete in a wheelchair is frankly sad, and reminiscent of Paul Pierce.