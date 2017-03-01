Report: Kevin Durant feared to be out months with knee injury

The knee injury suffered by Kevin Durant on Tuesday night could be serious. One report says there is a fear the injury could sideline the Golden State Warriors star for months.

The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski says Durant’s inner-circle is preparing for potentially bad news about the forward.

Sources: Warriors, Kevin Durant's inner-circle bracing for tough news on KD's knee, awaiting MRI result. Fear is he's out months, not weeks. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) March 1, 2017

There is a concern that Durant will miss months, not weeks with his knee injury.

Warriors and Durant will know full extent of injury after tests on Wednesday, but there's real doubt about a regular season return. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) March 1, 2017

Durant was injured in the first quarter of Tuesday’s game against the Washington Wizards when teammate Zaza Pachulia was thrown backwards and went into Durant’s knee (video here). Durant left the game with what the team termed a hyperextended knee.

Durant is set to undergo an MRI Wednesday, at which point the Warriors will have more information about the extent of their star player’s injury. Perhaps a hint at the severity of the injury was revealed when reports emerged saying the Warriors were planning to sign Matt Barnes for the rest of the season.

The Warriors seemed destined for a return to the NBA Finals prior to Durant going down, but his knee injury could open things up in the Western Conference.