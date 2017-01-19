Kevin Durant: Outside world making Thunder rivalry bigger than it is

Kevin Durant has always downplayed the bad feelings between himself and the Oklahoma City Thunder, and in his mind, outside observers continue to make much more of it than is really happening.

Durant told Michael Lee of the Vertical that his rivalry with Russell Westbrook isn’t nearly as big a deal on the inside as it appears to be on the outside.

“The outside is taking it more serious than probably we are,” Durant said. “I’m out there doing my thing. I don’t have time to focus on things that really don’t matter to me.”

In fact, for Durant, playing against the Thunder isn’t even strange anymore.

“Not anymore,” Durant told The Vertical. “First game was. But now, it’s just competing. Going out there and playing as hard as I can and trying to help my team win. It’s simple.”

This may be more true from Durant’s side than it is from Westbrook’s. Durant has clearly more or less moved on. For him, it’s not just another game, but it’s also not a huge circus. It’s anyone’s guess how Westbrook feels about it, though.