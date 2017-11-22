Kevin Durant on Westbrook: Nothing but love for him

Kevin Durant downplayed the incident between him and Russell Westbrook that led to double-technicals on Wednesday, saying that there is nothing but love between the two competitors.

Durant’s Golden State Warriors were soundly beaten by his former team in OKC, 108-91. He and Westbrook got face-to-face in the third quarter after a near steal by Westbrook, leading to the double-techs.

Beef in OKC pic.twitter.com/xIra9750zT — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) November 23, 2017

After the game, Westbrook said that was just a matter between two competitors. Durant echoed Westbrook’s thoughts and added that there was nothing but love between the players.

Kevin Durant on the arena atmosphere: "It was a little better. Nothing like the first time"

On the Russ stuff: "That's just ball…Nothing but love for him" pic.twitter.com/tnSU6x43gu — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 23, 2017

Durant also bristled at the notion that the brief incident would be the main talking point from the game.

Kevin Durant on the Russell Westbrook (non) confrontation. pic.twitter.com/5NgxJnrW6A — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) November 23, 2017

Too bad Durant didn’t say there was a real beef between them, because that would have made for a real story and really made things interesting between the teams.

Golden State is now 13-5 following the loss, while the Thunder are 8-9.