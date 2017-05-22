Kevin Durant says he was ‘100 percent correct’ in joining Warriors

When Kevin Durant left the Oklahoma City Thunder to join the Golden State Warriors last summer, it created some fireworks that linger to this day.

Even beyond his strained relationship with former teammate Russell Westbrook, the decision opened the door to a lot of criticism and some unnecessary hatred on social media. And even as the Warriors stand one game away from reaching the NBA Finals, Durant’s decision to switch teams continues to be a hot-button topic.

Despite it all, Durant is more than comfortable with his choice.

“I made the 100 percent correct decision, win or lose,” Durant told The Undefeated on Sunday. “I feel like this is the place I was supposed to be. I appreciate everything I’ve done before this. But I’m here now, and I feel like it’s a great spot for me to be.

“This is where I am supposed to be at this point of my life. I’m taking it on and conquering every part of it. I’m enjoying every single step.”

Like LeBron James joining the Miami Heat, sometimes the decision to chase a title is not viewed in the best light for a team or city. But for each individual player, that’s their own cross to bear.

In Durant’s case, he saw an ideal fit in Golden State and a chance to finally win himself a ring. With him now staring that reality in the face, it’s no surprise he feels entirely confident in route he took. And win or lose, Durant says he’ll be back next year.

“Yeah. I love it here. I love my teammates. I love the city [of Oakland]. I love the organization. I love it here. I don’t plan on going anywhere else,” Durant said.

If Durant does go on to win his first NBA title, it’ll be interesting to see if his detractors continue to criticize him for his decision.