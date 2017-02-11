Ad Unit
Sunday, February 12, 2017

Kevin Durant says boos not as loud as he expected

February 11, 2017
by Larry Brown

Kevin Durant was booed throughout his return game to Oklahoma City, but he says the calls were weaker than he expected.

Check out what KD had to say after helping his Golden State Warriors to a 130-114 win over the Thunder on Saturday night.

That’s Durant trolling. At the same time, the fans didn’t have a ton of animosity towards him, though they were consistent in their boos.

First he was booed during the pregame warm-ups:

Then he was booed in player introductions:

And of course he was booed when he touched the ball:

That’s exactly what KD expected to happen.


