Kevin Durant says Stephen Curry is face of Warriors: ‘I’m not a leader’

Kevin Durant is leaving no doubt about the hierarchy in Golden State.

In a wide-ranging interview with Zach Baron of GQ Magazine that ran on Thursday, the superstar forward called teammate Stephen Curry the face of the Warriors and discussed his own lack of traditional leadership ability.

“Steph Curry is the face of the franchise, and that helps me out, because I don’t have to,” said Durant. “I don’t want to have to be the leader. I’m not a leader. I’m bad at saying, ‘Stand behind me and follow me.’

“I’m one of those guys that’s just like, ‘Let’s do this s–t together. Let’s just work everybody together. I don’t mind being on the front line with you, but let’s come and do it together,’” the four-time scoring champion continued. “That’s my way of leadership. I’m leading by example.”

Since he signed with the Warriors in 2016, Durant has seemed content with deferring alpha-dog status to Curry. That still appears to be the case this year now that they have won a championship together, and based on these remarks from Durant, they both seem pretty happy with their respective roles.