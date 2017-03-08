Kevin Durant not setting target return date yet

Kevin Durant spoke with the media on Wednesday for the first time since suffering a knee injury against the Washington Wizards last week. Though Durant did give some insight on his progress, he is reluctant to set a target date for his return.

Kevin Durant on timeline for return says he's not putting a date on it. #Warriors pic.twitter.com/i6NVLWCFra — 95.7 The GAME (@957thegame) March 9, 2017

“I’m not even trying to put a date on it,” Durant said of a potential return date. “Just however I feel. I’m just setting goals every single day. Straightening my leg out — that was a big goal throughout this week, and I was able to accomplish that. Get some range of motion as I bend my leg, so that was a key for me.

“I’m just trying to set these small goals day-by-day. I’ll worry about [getting back to basketball] whenever I feel good. I’m just taking it a day at a time. Whenever my body tells me I’ll be ready to play, that’s when I’ll be ready to play.”

Durant is dealing with a sprained MCL and bone bruise in his knee, and as he said, it was so bad he’s just now able to straighten his leg out. He even arrived back in Oakland in a wheelchair last week.

The Warriors said he would be reevaluated four weeks after the initial diagnosis, which occurred a week ago. There is a possibility Durant returns before the end of the regular season. Golden State obviously hopes to have the superstar available for the start of the playoffs.