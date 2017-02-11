Kevin Durant trolled by Thunder fans with these posters and shirts

Oklahoma City Thunder fans booed Kevin Durant as expected upon his return to face his former team on Saturday at Chesapeake Energy Arena. They also brought plenty of posters and shirts to troll their former MVP.

Most of the posters and shirts had a similar theme of ripping Durant for leaving the Thunder franchise to join the rival Golden State Warriors, who knocked them out of the Western Conference playoffs last season.

Here’s a roundup of the best posters:

This sign made Kevin Durant giggle. pic.twitter.com/3sOaQmQAnl — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 12, 2017

Russell Westbrook rapping along and getting loose. pic.twitter.com/RP2wCVZStz — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) February 12, 2017

In addition to what you saw above, many of the other heckling signs and shirts carried a cupcake theme. That’s a reference to Russell Westbrook’s infamous cupcakes post on Instagram July 4 that was confirmed to be about Durant leaving (see it here).

And now there are cupcake shirts pic.twitter.com/EpH82RuPsN — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) February 12, 2017

Looks like the cupcake kid got some side by side time with KD pic.twitter.com/wnsrT9pt7T — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) February 12, 2017

And then you had the dynamic cupcake/Koward duo:

All the signs and posters were pretty tame in the end, and they were mostly humorous. Thunder fans have the right to boo Durant and heckle him, but there doesn’t seem to be a ton of actual animosity from the fans towards him. Deep down they respect everything he did for the franchise before leaving as a free agent.