Kevin Durant after recording triple-double: ‘It really means nothing’

Kevin Durant recorded his first triple-double in a Golden State Warriors uniform on Friday night, but he didn’t really appear to think much of it at all.

After putting up 19 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists in the 108-99 win at home over the Dallas Mavericks, Durant was asked what getting a triple-double meant for him and his team.

“It really means nothing to be honest,” the former MVP replied, per Samuel Hustis of KNBR. “I second what Draymond [Green] say. Stats don’t really mean a thing. At the end of the game, you’re gonna play a great basketball game as a whole. It really doesn’t matter who gets the assists, the points, the rebounds, as long as you get the W. The basketball is gonna find whoever it’s supposed to find. That’s just the nature of the game.”

Interesting. Durant’s focus on winning should be applauded. But you know there will inevitably be some who spin this as yet another issue between KD and Russell Westbrook.

Durant’s ex-Thunder teammate leads the NBA with a whopping 15 triple-doubles. Westbrook’s MVP campaign is largely buoyed by the fact that he’s averaging a triple-double on the season as a whole. But much like Durant, he has said multiple times that the only thing that matters is winning, not stats.