Kevin Durant wants to be NBA GM or owner after playing career

Kevin Durant tries not to pay too much attention to trade rumors at the deadline and during the offseason, but he doesn’t want to ignore them altogether. If he shields himself from that part of the business entirely, it may be more difficult for him to achieve his post-playing career goals.

While speaking to reporters at practice on Thursday, Durant said he hopes to one day own an NBA team, work in a front office, or both.

“Want to be a GM, want to own a team, hopefully own a team and run it,” Durant said, via Anthony Slater of the San Jose Mercury News. “So I look to see what rumors are getting out there, what deals are being presented to these teams. Try to figure that stuff out. It’s fun, especially for a guy who knows that part of the business.”

Durant said he tries to stay off Hoops Hype and other rumor sites around this time of year, but he always finds himself following along on some level. He also may be more familiar with the league’s Collective Bargaining Agreement than some other players.

“I do (read it),” Durant said. “Obviously it affects me and affects my peers. Like I said, I want to learn more and more about the business of basketball. I try to keep that fine line of keeping it pure and fun and also knowing that this is a really big business. So I like to go through the CBA, also ask questions.”

If he has any questions about the business side of the game, Durant said he isn’t shy about asking Warriors GM Bob Myers or head coach Steve Kerr questions. Kerr has been a player, executive and coach, and Durant says he has a lot to offer.

Durant’s ownership aspirations aren’t limited to basketball, either. He said a while back that he has had dreams of taking over his hometown NFL team, which is a franchise that could use some help. Durant will certainly earn enough money in his career to make those dreams a reality, if he so chooses.