Kevin Durant, Warriors have funny nickname for Steve Nash

Steve Nash may only be a part-time consultant for the Golden State Warriors, but it’s clear that he has a lot of sway over the team.

Kevin Durant discussed his relationship with Nash in the latest entry in his “Still KD” web series, and he revealed that he and his Warriors teammates have a nickname for the former point guard.

“He texts me after most games, and we talk about stuff we need to work on,” Durant said of Nash. “…he’s a guru out there. We call him Yoda.”

According to reports, Nash’s presence was a big reason Durant elected to join Golden State. By the sound of it, he hasn’t come away disappointed, and the nickname is evidence of the high esteem in which he is held.

