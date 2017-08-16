Ad Unit
Wednesday, August 16, 2017

Kevin Durant weighs in on LeBron James/Cavs situation

August 16, 2017
by Darryn Albert

LeBron James’ increasingly uncertain future with the Cleveland Cavaliers has everybody talking, including his NBA peers.

Kevin Durant had a spirited back-and-forth on Twitter with rapper/comedian Lil Dicky on Wednesday over whether or not the Cavs should trade James amidst the growing rumors that he will be leaving the team next summer.

Of course, James has a full-no trade clause, one it has already been reported that he will not be waiving. But rumblings emerged on Wednesday that the four-time MVP is “100 percent leaving” the Cavs next summer (which James’ camp vehemently denied however). In any case, Durant seems to respect James as a competitor and friend, so it’s a very reasonable take from him.

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus