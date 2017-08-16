Kevin Durant weighs in on LeBron James/Cavs situation

LeBron James’ increasingly uncertain future with the Cleveland Cavaliers has everybody talking, including his NBA peers.

Kevin Durant had a spirited back-and-forth on Twitter with rapper/comedian Lil Dicky on Wednesday over whether or not the Cavs should trade James amidst the growing rumors that he will be leaving the team next summer.

u can't trade a legend. He is Cleveland, he gets to hold the cards — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) August 16, 2017

I feel what you're saying. Most owners think that way, but then you realize it's lebron james. — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) August 16, 2017

last time he left they got like 3 number one picks. So either way they are good lol — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) August 16, 2017

Of course, James has a full-no trade clause, one it has already been reported that he will not be waiving. But rumblings emerged on Wednesday that the four-time MVP is “100 percent leaving” the Cavs next summer (which James’ camp vehemently denied however). In any case, Durant seems to respect James as a competitor and friend, so it’s a very reasonable take from him.