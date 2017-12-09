Kevin Garnett would love to remove Timberwolves owner

The beef between Kevin Garnett and Minnesota Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor is continuing.

In an interview this week with Awful Announcing, Garnett said that he was interested in getting into ownership at some point, perhaps with the Wolves. But he added that he didn’t want to work with the current ownership group.

“I don’t want to be partners with Glen, and I wouldn’t want to be partners with Glen in Minnesota,” said the retired 15-time All-Star. “I would love to be part of a group that buys him out and kind of removes him and go forward.”

Garnett is perhaps the most iconic player in Wolves franchise history, having played 14 of his 21 illustrious NBA seasons with them. But it’s no secret that he isn’t fond of Taylor, who has owned the team since 1994.

The remarks that Garnett made back in April shed some light on why their beef exists.