Kevin Love could return on Cavs’ upcoming road trip

It may be time for the Cleveland Cavaliers to queue up “Come And Get Your Love” on their Spotify playlist.

Cavs general manager David Griffin said that four-time All-Star big man Kevin Love participated in a three-on-three scrimmage on Tuesday and could return on the team’s upcoming four-game road trip that begins Saturday in Los Angeles against the Clippers, per Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com.

The 28-year-old Love, who is putting up the best numbers of his Cavs career this season with 20.0 points and 11.1 rebounds per game, hasn’t played since February 11 after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left knee. A return in the next several days would put Love ahead of the recovery timetable he was originally given and would provide a much-needed lift for Cleveland as they are currently just two games ahead of the Boston Celtics and 2.5 games ahead of the Washington Wizards for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.