Kevin Love got food poisoning from eating bad sea bass, lost 10 pounds in two days

Kevin Love’s 2017 isn’t exactly off to the greatest start.

After the Cleveland Cavaliers big man had to exit early during Monday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Cavs head coach Tyronn Lue revealed that Love was dealing with food poisoning, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN. Love apparently ate some bad sea bass on the way back from a game in Charlotte on New Year’s Eve and lost 10 pounds over the last two days alone.

Ty Lue says Kevin Love ate some bad sea bass on the trip back from CHA, causing him to lose 10 lbs from food poisoning in the last two days — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 3, 2017

Love still managed 12 points, 11 rebounds, and 3 assists in 24 minutes in the 90-82 victory over New Orleans. While it wasn’t quite Jordan-eqsue, credit to the three-time All-Star Love for gutting it out on Monday (no pun intended). Maybe he’ll stick with the halibut next time though.