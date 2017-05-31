Kevin Love drops funny quote about his Minnesota days

On the eve of the 2017 NBA Finals, Kevin Love is taking some time to reflect on how far he has come … or something like that.

Speaking with the media on Wednesday, the Cleveland Cavaliers big man had this funny quote about the player he was during his time with the Minnesota Timberwolves, per Kevin Ding of Bleacher Report.

Kevin Love on "Minnesota Kevin Love": "About 30 pounds heavier and has a terrible haircut." — KEVIN DING (@KevinDing) May 31, 2017

Love, still just 28 years old, spent the first six years of his career in Minnesota (here’s an idea of what he looked like back then). He made three All-Star teams there before being traded to Cleveland in 2014. The former No. 5 overall pick is a lot more perimeter-oriented these days and doesn’t gobble up nearly as many rebounds as he did when he was with the Timberwolves. But Love has become a much more versatile and intelligent player in his Cavs iteration, and the team will be relying on him to overcome what will be a difficult personal matchup against the Golden State Warriors.