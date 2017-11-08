Kevin Love jokes about checking back into hospital after big game

Kevin Love broke out on Tuesday night with his best game of the season, and the strong performance had him in a joking mood.

Love had 32 points and 16 rebounds — both season-highs — in the Cavaliers’ 124-119 win over the Milwaukee Bucks Tuesday. The big game was an especially good sign after Love left Sunday’s game early. He scored just four points in 18 minutes in the loss to Atlanta. Love actually went to the hospital briefly after Sunday’s game and reportedly felt ill.

Two days later, Love had his best game and joked about going back to the hospital for good luck.

“I dunno. Whatever they gave me, I might go back. Might check myself in tonight,” Love joked after the game.

Going back to the hospital probably would be a bit much for Love, but his breakout game was an excellent sign. Maybe the Cavs are headed in the right direction after a rough start. They’ll face a tough test on Thursday night at Houston.