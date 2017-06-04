Ad Unit
Kevin Love gets hurt in collision on defense

June 4, 2017
by Larry Brown

The only thing that could slow down Kevin Love’s hot start to Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night was an injury.

Love got hurt after being involved in a collision four minutes into Game 2. Love was guarding Draymond Green, while LeBron James was defending Kevin Durant. Durant took a screen from Green and then tried to slice between James and Love towards the basket, but he appeared to collide with Love.

Love went down and missed the possession, but a stop in play allowed him to get back up.

He ended up missing a shot two possessions later — his first miss of the game — and he seemed to be moving somewhat slower. Love remained in the game.


