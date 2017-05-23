Kevin Love: Kyrie Irving was ‘special’ in Game 4

After losing Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals to the Boston Celtics, the Cleveland Cavaliers were in danger of dropping a second game. But then Kyrie Irving stepped up.

They were down by 10 at the half and star LeBron James had four fouls, so there was no certainty the Cavs would pull off a comeback win. Thankfully Irving rescued them in the second half. The Cavs point guard went 15-for-22 and 8 of 9 at the line for a game-high 42 points.

During an interview with TNT after the game, Kevin Love praised Irving for his “special” performance.

“Down 10 … it was just an effort all the way around. We have a lot of guys who have played a lot of playoff minutes, been in situations like that before. I can sit here and say that, but also Kyrie Irving was also very special. He was very special tonight. Bron playing with four fouls, being able to play through that, overall the mentality, getting stops …” Love said when talking about coming back to win the game 112-99.

Love credited the Celtics for playing tough and shouted out Boston coach Brad Stevens for putting his players in position to win.

Irving overcame a scare with his ankle to score his 42 and lead the Cavs to victory. He was awesome in the game, pulling off incredible fakes like this one:

When Irving is playing that well, it’s hard to stop the Cavs.

Cleveland is now up 3-1 in the best of seven series.