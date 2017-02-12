Kevin Love dealing with left knee soreness

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love is dealing with soreness in his left knee and will sit out at least one game.

The Cavaliers announced Saturday that Love felt the flareup after Sunday’s game. He will not play Tuesday, and will continue to be evaluated during the week.

Kevin Love has left knee pain, will miss the Cavs' game Tuesday and be evaluated next several days. May put All-Star Game in jeopardy. — Brian Mahoney (@briancmahoney) February 12, 2017

The Cavs have already dealt with depth issues this season. Even more worrying is the fact that Love very recently battled a back issue, so he’s been banged up as of late. The only good news is that if this does require a little rest, he can skip the All-Star Game and have some time to recover.