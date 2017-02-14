Kevin Love to miss six weeks with knee injury

Kevin Love is going to miss an extended period of time while he recovers from a knee injury.

The Cleveland Cavaliers announced on Tuesday that Love will miss roughly six weeks after undergoing a scope on his left knee.

The Cavaliers just announced that Kevin Love underwent arthroscopic surgery today on his left knee and will be out an estimated six weeks — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) February 14, 2017

Love had been dealing with pain in his knee since suffering an injury at some point during the Cleveland Cavaliers’ four-game road trip, and he was scheduled to seek a second opinion on Tuesday. The belief was that the Cavs didn’t like what they saw with the first MRI results, but perhaps a second doctor confirmed the bad news.

Losing Love will be very difficult for Cleveland, as he is having by far his best statistical season since teaming up with LeBron James. Love is averaging 20.0 points and 11.1 rebounds per game. Now we understand why Cavs coach Ty Lue said what he did earlier in the week about Love’s injury.