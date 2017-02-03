Kevin Love shrugs off trade rumors: ‘Good to be wanted’

Kevin Love is used to the trade rumors at this point.

The Cleveland Cavaliers forward was nonplussed by the latest round of rumors linking him to the New York Knicks, going as far as to say that he finds it flattering.

“It doesn’t matter if I have an All-Star year or it’s one side or the other, that’s always going to be there,” Love said of the rumors, via Daryl Ruiter of CBS Cleveland. “It’s good to be wanted.”

Love reiterated that he doesn’t see himself being moved anytime soon.

“No, I don’t,” Love said. “I expect to be here for a long time.”

The Cavaliers have thus far been resistant to part with Love in what would be a blockbuster deal. He’s been a permanent fixture in trade rumors almost since he arrived in Cleveland, and while that probably won’t change, the Cavaliers certainly don’t seem motivated to move him.