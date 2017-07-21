Ad Unit
Kevin Love sends hilarious tweet in midst of Kyrie Irving rumors

July 21, 2017
by Grey Papke

How are the rest of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Big Three coping with Kyrie Irving’s trade demand?

Naturally, a lot of attention went to Kevin Love and LeBron James after news of Irving’s request was made public. James has been publicly silent on the topic, but Love couldn’t help but respond to the barrage of tweets he was receiving.

Notably, Love uses the phrase “a little peculiar,” which is exactly what Irving said about the state of the Cavaliers earlier in the week.

James, meanwhile, is staying out of this at the moment, though he’s reportedly blindsided by the news. He will probably stay quiet publicly.


