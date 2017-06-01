Ad Unit
Kevin Love goes viral for funny waddle in pregame warmups

June 1, 2017
by Larry Brown

Kevin Love band

Everybody prepares for games differently, and Kevin Love certainly is not an exception.

Love went viral before Game 1 of the NBA Finals for warming up with an exercise band. Love had the band wrapped around his legs, making it look like he was waddling as he walked:

Our man CJ Fogler nailed it with the perfect description. Yup, Love looked just like someone with their pants around the ankles walking to get some toilet paper.


