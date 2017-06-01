Kevin Love goes viral for funny waddle in pregame warmups

Everybody prepares for games differently, and Kevin Love certainly is not an exception.

Love went viral before Game 1 of the NBA Finals for warming up with an exercise band. Love had the band wrapped around his legs, making it look like he was waddling as he walked:

Kevin Love looks like a guy with his pants around his ankles who just realized there's no toilet paper pic.twitter.com/xgMqRhpfoZ — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) June 2, 2017

Our man CJ Fogler nailed it with the perfect description. Yup, Love looked just like someone with their pants around the ankles walking to get some toilet paper.