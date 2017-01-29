Kevin Love will undergo MRI on his back

Kevin Love left Sunday’s Cavaliers game against the Oklahoma City Thunder with a back injury and will undergo some testing on it.

Love dealt with lower back spasms in the Cavs’ 107-91 win over OKC and played just 12 minutes before leaving the game for good.

After the game, Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said Love would remain in Cleveland to undergo an MRI on his back rather than accompany the team for their road game in Dallas on Monday.

Love’s back problems will only magnify LeBron James’ demands for the Cavs to add more talent to the roster.

After the team dropped five of seven games during a recent stretch, James said the Cavs need more playmakers. Now the team will be without one of their top players for at least one game and possibly longer.

Love is averaging 20.3 points and 11.1 rebounds per game this season.