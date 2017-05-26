Khloe Kardashian called out Cavs fan who mentioned ‘curse’

The Kardashian sisters have developed a reputation for having a negative influence on the careers of the pro athletes they date, and it seems like Khloe Kardashian is bothered by the notion.

According to some recent gossip, Khloe is itching to get married to Tristan Thompson, but the Cleveland Cavaliers big man is too focused on his NBA career and the team’s latest playoff run. When one Cavs fan recently pointed out that he doesn’t want Thompson to marry Kardashian anyway because of the infamous “Kardashian Curse,” Khloe fired back on Twitter.

Nah fam @khloekardashian we good on yalls curse https://t.co/ipz0DQISf6 — QUAVO HENDRIX (@JustinMarkell) May 24, 2017

@JustinMarkell Only stupid people believe stupid rumors. Please don't give me that much power. Lol fool that you are — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 24, 2017

In fairness, Khloe was probably responding to the original report about LeBron James and the Cavs being opposed to her marrying Thompson — not the “curse” comment.

Still, the timing was interesting. One former NBA player said this week that dating Khloe killed his career. Khloe has also dated Lamar Odom, whose life was in shambles after he nearly died of a drug overdose, and James Harden, who comes up short in the playoffs every year.

If LeBron is a superstitious guy, he might want to discourage Thompson from tying the knot with Khloe.

