Khloe Kardashian reportedly setting aside money for wedding with Tristan Thompson

There continues to be stories about how eager Khloe Kardashian is to marry boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The latest report from Radar Online says Kardashian has set aside a half-million dollars for a possible wedding and honeymoon with Thompson. Additionally, she reportedly has been showing commitment to Thompson buy buying him jewelry and luxury trips.

Kardashian has been dating the Cleveland Cavaliers big man since around August/September. Thompson has been focusing on his playoff run with the Cavs in which Cleveland has gone undefeated thus far.

A report earlier this month said Kardashian was growing concerned because Thompson was prioritizing his basketball season ahead of everything else, including her. Kardashian will have to realize that this is going to continue with Thompson through the end of the season, which will be a few more weeks.