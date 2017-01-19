Report: Khris Middleton could return before All-Star break

Khris Middleton’s long-awaited return to the Milwaukee Bucks may be only a matter of weeks away.

According to a report by Marc Stein of ESPN, Middleton, who has missed the entire season thus far with a torn hamstring, “has a chance” to return to the lineup during a three-game homestand immediately before the All-Star break. He is, however, expected to be on a minutes limit as he works his way back.

Middleton suffered the gruesome-sounding injury just days before the 2016-17 campaign began in October and was originally expected to miss six months. But he had been confident in a return at some point this season, and now it looks like he may have outperformed even his own expectations in that regard.

That three-game homestand in question will see the Bucks play the Heat on February 8, the Lakers on February 10, and the Pistons on February 13. Having Middleton back then or soon afterwards to help Jabari Parker and Giannis Antetokounmpo conserve energy on both ends of the floor could be exactly what Milwaukee needs for an impassioned second-half playoff push.