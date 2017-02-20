Ad Unit
Monday, February 20, 2017

Report: Kings owner thinks Buddy Hield has ‘Steph Curry potential’

February 20, 2017
by Grey Papke

Buddy Hield

Sacramento Kings ownership apparently has a very high opinion of Buddy Hield.

Many observers were underwhelmed when the Kings shipped DeMarcus Cousins to New Orleans for Hield, a first-round pick, and two players who won’t be in Sacramento’s long-term plans. Apparently, Hield was key to the deal, with owner Vivek Ranadive comparing him to the league’s foremost sharpshooter.

Hield is probably not going to be Steph Curry. He might turn out to be a good NBA player, but Curry seems like a longshot to say the least. However, the Kings have been infatuated with Hield going all the way back to last year’s NBA Draft, and it seems as though that fixation never waned.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus