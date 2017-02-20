Report: Kings owner thinks Buddy Hield has ‘Steph Curry potential’

Sacramento Kings ownership apparently has a very high opinion of Buddy Hield.

Many observers were underwhelmed when the Kings shipped DeMarcus Cousins to New Orleans for Hield, a first-round pick, and two players who won’t be in Sacramento’s long-term plans. Apparently, Hield was key to the deal, with owner Vivek Ranadive comparing him to the league’s foremost sharpshooter.

Source familiar w/ Kings’ thinking: "Vivek thinks Buddy [Hield] has Steph Curry potential.” Am told that fixation was a key driver in deal. — Baxter Holmes (@BaxterHolmes) February 20, 2017

Hield is probably not going to be Steph Curry. He might turn out to be a good NBA player, but Curry seems like a longshot to say the least. However, the Kings have been infatuated with Hield going all the way back to last year’s NBA Draft, and it seems as though that fixation never waned.