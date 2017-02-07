Kings could trade Kosta Koufos, Darren Collison before deadline?

The times could be a changin’ in Sacramento.

According to Steve Kyler of Basketball Insiders on Tuesday, there’s “a growing sense” the Kings could move point guard Darren Collison and big man Kosta Koufos before the February 23 trade deadline.

Collison, 29, has overcome an early-season suspension for domestic violence to average 13.1 points and 4.0 assists per game this season. Meanwhile, the 27-year-old Koufos, who has been mentioned as a possible trade candidate before, holds averages of 6.3 points and 5.4 rebounds per game in 2016-17.

Ty Lawson would be more than capable of absorbing the starting point guard minutes in the event of Collison’s departure, while the Kings have a trio of young bigs in Willie Cauley-Stein, Georgios Papagiannis, and Skal Labissiere who would stand to benefit from a Koufos trade. As such, both players sound very available as Deadline Day draws nearer.