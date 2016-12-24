Report: Kings interested in trading for Brandon Knight

The unpredictability of the Sacramento Kings continues.

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst in a recent appearance on Zach Lowe’s “The Lowe Post” podcast, the Kings have been talking to the Phoenix Suns about the availability of guard Brandon Knight since the summer.

Knight, 25, is in the second year of a five-year, $70 million contract. He is averaging 13.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game this season but has struggled to make the transition into a sixth man role that the Suns have asked of him (despite his willingness to do so).

The Kings have also been casing out other point guards recently, but Knight is a particularly appealing option. He’s talented enough to start, and he’s versatile enough with his ability to play both backcourt positions to either replace Ben McLemore as the off-guard next to Darren Collison or to supersede Collison altogether as Sacramento’s floor general.

Somewhat miraculously, the Kings are currently eighth in the Western Conference at 13-17. If they want to chase a playoff berth, landing an impact acquisition like Knight may be the right way to go.

