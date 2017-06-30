Kings, Jeff Teague reportedly have mutual interest

The Sacramento Kings may not be willing to give No. 5 overall pick De’Aaron Fox the keys to the castle right away.

According to a report by Leo Beas of Cowbell Kingdom on Friday, the Kings and unrestricted free agent point guard Jeff Teague share mutual interest.

Per source, Jeff Teague and the Sacramento Kings have mutual interest as free agency approaches. — Leo Beas (@beasleo) June 30, 2017

Darren Collison and Ty Lawson split virtually all of the starts at point guard for Sacramento last season, but both are free agents this summer as well. However, the Kings brought in Fox along with Frank Mason III during this year’s draft, so it’s not necessarily a position of need for them.

The 29-year-old Teague, a former All-Star, is also said to have mutual interest with this East Coast team. Thus, it remains to be seen if the Kings view Teague as a priority or as a mere contigency plan as the advent of free agency nears.