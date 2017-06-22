Ad Unit
Thursday, June 22, 2017

Kings reportedly showing major interest in Andre Drummond

June 22, 2017
by Darryn Albert

Is Andre Drummond the Sacramento Kings’ post-DeMarcus Cousins savior?

Detroit sportscaster Matt Dery reports on Thursday that the Kings have “big interest” in the Detroit Pistons center and talks are centered around Arron Afflalo and the No. 10 overall pick.

Jokes about the Kings needing another frontcourt player aside (they already have three 23-and-under big men in Willie Cauley-Stein, Skal Labissiere, and Georgios Papagiannis who are in bad need of development), Drummond would be a valuable addition for them. He’s just 23 himself and projects as the physical, rebounding big that the Kings don’t have yet. Drummond also appears to be very available and could benefit from a fresh start elsewhere.


