Kings’ pick of De’Aaron Fox helped Sacramento fan score date with crush

Sacramento fans probably would’ve been happier with the Kings’ draft if the team had taken sharpshooter Malik Monk at No. 10, but Sacramento instead traded down to snag snag Portland’s picks. They got Justin Jackson at No. 15 and Harry Giles at No. 20, but all in all, the Kings had a very solid night Thursday. They walked away with Jackson, Giles, Kansas’ Frank Mason, and – most importantly – De’Aaron Fox.

Fox, a guard from Kentucky, was perhaps the fastest-rising prospect in the draft. He’s lightning quick, he has a relentless motor, and he has drawn frequent comparisons to Russell Westbrook. Kings fans were fired up to land Fox at No. 5.

Before the draft, one Sacramento fan promised if his team selected Fox, he would ask his crush on a date.

if the Kings draft De’Aaron Fox on Thursday, I’ll ask my crush on a date. — judo jrueskii (@jrue_) June 19, 2017

The Kings’ savvy social media team spotted the tweet and made sure the fan followed through.

Let us know how it goes 😉🦊 https://t.co/t5db5t3bqn — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) June 23, 2017

And he actually did it – he asked his crush on a date. And the person on the other end said yes!

hey, @SacramentoKings. we did it. shouts out to @swipathefox as well for getting me this date 😂😂😂#SacramentoProud 🦊👑😉 pic.twitter.com/kF4P8CySd9 — judo jrueskii (@jrue_) June 23, 2017

Fox was glad to have played a role in the budding young romance.

😁 they wanna see us winninnn’ 🎤 https://t.co/lV4l1Ejy76 — De’Aaron Fox (@swipathefox) June 23, 2017

Twitter even took notice and captioned the Moment, “De’Aaron Fox helped a fan get out of the friend zone.”

The Kings fan is clearly in his glory.

THIS WHAT GOD FEEL LIKE — judo jrueskii (@jrue_) June 23, 2017

Sacramento fans are hoping Fox can lead the franchise out of its 11-season playoff drought. That may take a while, but this is a good start, De’Aaron.