Saturday, June 24, 2017

Kings’ pick of De’Aaron Fox helped Sacramento fan score date with crush

June 24, 2017
by Aaron Mansfield

De'Aaron Fox

Sacramento fans probably would’ve been happier with the Kings’ draft if the team had taken sharpshooter Malik Monk at No. 10, but Sacramento instead traded down to snag snag Portland’s picks. They got Justin Jackson at No. 15 and Harry Giles at No. 20, but all in all, the Kings had a very solid night Thursday. They walked away with Jackson, Giles, Kansas’ Frank Mason, and – most importantly – De’Aaron Fox.

Fox, a guard from Kentucky, was perhaps the fastest-rising prospect in the draft. He’s lightning quick, he has a relentless motor, and he has drawn frequent comparisons to Russell Westbrook. Kings fans were fired up to land Fox at No. 5.

Before the draft, one Sacramento fan promised if his team selected Fox, he would ask his crush on a date.

The Kings’ savvy social media team spotted the tweet and made sure the fan followed through.

And he actually did it – he asked his crush on a date. And the person on the other end said yes!

Fox was glad to have played a role in the budding young romance.

Twitter even took notice and captioned the Moment, “De’Aaron Fox helped a fan get out of the friend zone.”

The Kings fan is clearly in his glory.

Sacramento fans are hoping Fox can lead the franchise out of its 11-season playoff drought. That may take a while, but this is a good start, De’Aaron.


