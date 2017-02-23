Kings reportedly seeking first-round pick for Darren Collison

The Sacramento Kings made the biggest trade of the NBA season thus far when they sent DeMarcus Cousins to the New Orleans Pelicans, and they may not be done dealing.

According to multiple reports, the Kings are open to trading veteran guards Darren Collison and Arron Afflalo before the trade deadline. They are said to be seeking a first-round draft pick for the former.

Many teams covet Sacramento's Darren Collison, but Kings holding firm for now on first-round pick in return. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) February 23, 2017

League executives anticipate Sacramento will move Arron Afflalo prior to today's trade deadline. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 23, 2017

Teams would likely only trade a late first-rounder for Collison, so that could be limiting the market even if there is plenty of interest. Collison, 29, is averaging 13.7 points and 4.2 assists per game this season. Afflalo, 31, has averaged 7.8 points while playing just over 25 minutes per game.

The Kings are looking to rebuild and stockpile draft picks now that they have moved on from Cousins, but they may have to lower the asking price on some of their remaining trade pieces.