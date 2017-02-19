Kings reportedly engaging in trade talks for DeMarcus Cousins

DeMarcus Cousins said this week that he wants to remain with the Sacramento Kings for the long haul, but it appears the feeling may not be mutual.

Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical reported on Sunday that the Kings have been engaging in trade talks for Cousins.

Sacramento has been engaging in trade talks on All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins in recent days, league sources tell @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 19, 2017

One of the teams the Kings had discussions with is the New Orleans Pelicans.

Kings have had recent discussions with New Orleans on Cousins, sources tell @TheVertical. Sac still debating Cousins' future internally. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 19, 2017

Cousins said in an interview this week that he is “very happy” in Sacramento and hopes to sign an extension. He would be eligible to sign a five-year extension worth up to $219 million this summer.

Cousins recently served a one-game suspension for picking up his 16th technical of the season, the most recent of which got him ejected from a game against the Chicago Bulls. He has had several blowups after games (including this infamous meltdown), and he recently decided to take a break from social media. Cousins is clearly frustrated, and it’s possible the team is feeling that frustration too after dealing with his antics for years.