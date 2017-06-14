Report: Kings considering trading up for No. 3 pick

The Sacramento Kings may be preparing to move up in the NBA Draft.

League sources told Keith Pompey of Philly.com that the Kings are strongly considering trading the No. 5 and No. 10 overall picks to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for the No. 3 pick.

Sources indicate that the Kings are particularly interested in Kentucky guard De’Aaron Fox and Kansas forward Josh Jackson. The Kings are apparently concerned enough that both players could go in the top four to entertain the trade, and are said to be particularly enamored with Fox, with one source saying he wouldn’t fall past Sacramento fifth overall.

From Philadelphia’s perspective, they would want to be confident that one of their top targets could be drafted at No. 5 before pulling the trigger on such a deal.

It’s rather funny, because the third pick was originally Sacramento’s to begin with, as one of the men involved has been quick to note. It’s a risk for the Kings, who need all the help they can get, but they clearly have some players high on their draft board.